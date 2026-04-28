Delhi enforces midday break, water access as heatwave intensifies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday said that it has made preparations to tackle the ongoing heatwave, with department-wise instructions issued to minimise hardship for residents. Outlining key measures, the government said all DTC buses will be equipped with cold water through onboard cool boxes, ensuring that commuters can access drinking water whenever needed. In addition, water counters will be set up near bus shelters, offering free cold water and ORS solutions to the public.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the labour department has directed all employers to enforce a mandatory rest period for workers between 1 pm and 4 pm, protecting them from peak heat exposure. Employers have also been made responsible for providing drinking water, shaded areas and other essential facilities at worksites.

The CM added that children remain the government’s top priority. Schools have been instructed to ensure adequate drinking water, proper ventilation and heat protection measures. It is now mandatory to provide every student with an ORS drink before dispersal so they are better protected during their journey home.

The MCD and PWD have been specifically asked to safeguard the health of sanitation workers and construction labourers, including halting work during peak afternoon hours. She added that the health system is on full alert, with hospitals stocked with essential medicines and adequate facilities to handle any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar administration has stepped in to safeguard students. The district magistrate revised school timings for all institutions in Noida, shifting classes to early morning between 7:30 am and 12:30 pm to minimise exposure of students to extreme temperatures.