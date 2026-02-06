Delhi Education Minister urges students to view exams as learning at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026'

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday encouraged students to face examinations with confidence and balance, saying that marksheets do not define a person's identity and that mindset and self-belief were the real strengths.

Interacting with students at CM Shri School in Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, under the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026' programme, Sood said exams should be approached as a learning experience rather than a source of fear.

The minister watched the live interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students and said the initiative aimed to shift focus from marks to mental well-being and confidence.