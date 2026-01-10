Delhi Education Minister calls for stronger links between college campuses & market

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday launched the Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026 at Netaji Subhas University of Technology, with Education Minister Ashish Sood describing students as key drivers of innovation and calling for stronger links between campuses and markets.

Addressing students, mentors and industry representatives, Sood said universities are no longer limited to academic instruction and are increasingly emerging as centres of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Referring to India’s startup ecosystem, the minister said the country had a limited presence in the sector before 2014, but has since witnessed rapid growth.