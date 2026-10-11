Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Shikhar Dhawan inaugurate STEM lab at CM Shri School

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory at Dr BR Ambedkar CM Shri School in Janakpuri on October 9.

The laboratory has been established under the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s STEM Shiksha initiative in collaboration with the Delhi government. It is the second such facility under the programme, which aims to expand technology-enabled learning in government schools and give students opportunities for practical experimentation beyond textbooks.

The inauguration was held under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service and promote citizen participation in the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.