DTU Innovation Challenge: Ashish Sood launches ‘Seva-First’ contest With Rs 2 crore prize

New Delhi: Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday launched the Seva-First Innovation Challenge 2026 at Delhi Technological University (DTU), offering a Rs 2 crore prize pool, structured mentorship and government support to encourage young innovators to develop technology-driven solutions for real-world challenges.



According to a press release issued by the Ashish Sood's Office, addressing participants at the launch event, Sood said that the initiative aims to encourage students to identify societal challenges and create practical solutions through innovation and technology.

"The idea is simple: we want to serve society by finding solutions to real-world problems," Sood said.



According to the release, the Seva-First Innovation Challenge is being undertaken with DTU as the anchor university and will cover the northern region, including Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Ladakh.