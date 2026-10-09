Delhi education department directs schools to ensure 100% Aadhaar linking of student bank accounts

The Delhi Education Department has directed officials and schools to ensure that the bank accounts of all eligible student beneficiaries are linked with Aadhaar to prevent delays and failures in the disbursement of financial assistance under various Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.
The Directorate of Education implements four student welfare schemes through DBT using the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). These schemes benefit students studying in government and government-aided schools across Delhi.
The schemes include subsidies for school uniforms, textbook subsidies for students in Classes 9 to 12, financial assistance for Economically Backward Minorities (EBM) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for meritorious students.
For the 2026–27 academic session, the department has made available on the EduDel portal lists of students whose DBT amounts have been successfully credited to their validated bank accounts, along with details of cases where payments have encountered errors.
According to the department, discrepancies in student records continue to result in payment failures despite repeated instructions to verify and update the information. Errors in bank account details and other student records can prevent eligible beneficiaries from receiving financial assistance on time.
To address the issue, Regional Directors of Education (RDEs) have been instructed to coordinate with district and zonal education officials, school heads and other stakeholders to achieve complete Aadhaar seeding of eligible students’ bank accounts.
Officials have also been directed to examine the DBT error list available on the EduDel portal, identify discrepancies and ensure that the required details are corrected. Updated bank accounts must be properly linked with Aadhaar to facilitate the transfer of benefits.
The department has further instructed schools to organise awareness and helpdesk camps for students and parents. These camps will explain the importance of Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and assist beneficiaries in completing the process and correcting errors in their records.
In addition, the department has sought weekly, district-wise progress reports on the correction of student account details and the status of Aadhaar seeding.
The initiative is intended to ensure that eligible students receive financial assistance without avoidable payment failures or delays. The department has emphasised regular monitoring and coordination among education officials and schools to achieve complete coverage.