Delhi Edu Minister targets AAP education model over Class IX data, party rejects claims

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday claimed that data presented in the Rajya Sabha had exposed what he described as the shortcomings of the previous Aam Aadmi Party government’s education model.

Reacting to a parliamentary reply, Sood alleged that the much-publicised “education revolution” in the national capital focused more on improving statistics than on providing genuine academic support to students. Sood referred to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by AAP MP Swati Maliwal, seeking clarification on whether students failing Class IX in Delhi government schools were being shifted to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).