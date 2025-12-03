Delhi: ‘Disaster Ready’ drive begins to guide schools for emergencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has launched the “Disaster-Ready Schools Campaign”.

In its first phase, about 2,082 schools have been included, through which nearly 16.5 lakh students and 60,000 teachers will be trained in disaster preparedness activities.

The initiative includes mock drills, awareness programmes, school disaster management plans (SDMP), hazard identification and mapping, installation of evacuation signage, and formation of school disaster management committees.