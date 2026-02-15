Delhi: Dark minds lost in citylights

He said that traditional practices of not working outside the home and focusing on raising children have undergone a restructuring due to the increased standard of living and the growing cost of education along with performance pressure. “This has led to two kinds of alienation. One is the classical form: parental alienation caused by stressful and insecure work. The other is the alienation children experience due to social media and excessive screen time,” he said.

Globally, this phenomenon is visible in the widespread popularity of Korean television series. Similar situations had been unfolding in East Asia for quite some time, but in the last few years they have caught up very strongly in urban India as well, through Korean pop culture, Korean dramas, and Japanese animation. It is interesting to observe that South Asian countries have witnessed the breakdown of family structures in a relatively short span of time.

The fluid gender roles and time scarcity and economic pressure force both parents to work, yet the mother is expected to put equal effort at home. This causes emotional distress, and technology is used as surrogate carers, eventually replacing human interaction. As social media and TV screens fill the void of parents’ guilt, the child remains occupied, quiet, and compliant, growing up in a household where indulgence replaces restriction, not necessarily out of choice, but out of exhaustion and remorse.

Prof Arun Kumar highlights that this behaviour marks a stark departure from earlier parenting norms. However, this convenience comes at a cost. “Earlier, children were raised with a lot of restrictions, with discipline at the core of family values. Now, parents depend heavily on material goods, like gadgets, toys, and treats to substitute for attention and care,” he said. This trend is closely tied to a broader consumerist mindset.

The relentless push to “earn more and consume more” drives parents to prioritise material security over time spent with their children. Thus the values of children are shaped differently now, and they have begun to equate comfort, affection, and reward with material possessions. The result is a generation that is emotionally under-engaged yet deeply consumerist. What is at stake is not merely parenting style, but childhood itself.