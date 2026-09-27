Delhi: Cross-border live robotic tele-surgery highlights advancements in medical technology

As a recognised leader performing one of the highest volumes of precise robotic surgeries, our focus remains on delivering superior clinical outcomes. While cross-border robotic tele-surgery is currently in its trial phase, these successful research milestones are critical. They help us build a future where advanced surgical expertise is no longer limited by geography—ensuring patients in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, across state lines, and even internationally have better access to specialised, life-saving care.”

The cross-border live tele-surgery is an important step towards assessing the technology and feasibility before it can be considered for clinical use. Any future application will depend on the necessary regulatory approvals, clinical protocols and patient-safety requirements. Subject to these approvals, Max Healthcare plans to explore introducing tele-surgery capabilities across its hospital network.