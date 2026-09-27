Delhi: Cross-border live robotic tele-surgery highlights advancements in medical technology

New Delhi: Surgical expertise is moving beyond geographical boundaries as advancements in robotics, high-speed connectivity and digital technologies enable specialists to explore new models of delivering care across distances.
Doctors at Private Hospital performed a cross-border live robotic tele-surgery, connecting its surgical team in India with a robotic surgical system in Chengdu, China, aimed at testing the feasibility of remote surgical intervention and exploring future possibilities in surgical collaboration and tele-mentoring across countries.
The live tele-surgery, led by Doctor Vivek Bindal, Principal Director & Head, Department of Minimal Access, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery, Max Hospital, Vaishali, in partnership with BORNS Robotics System, was to test the feasibility of cross-border robotic tele-surgery and the ability to transmit a surgeon’s movements and critical visual information across international borders with the precision and speed required for complex procedures.
During this pre-clinical tele-surgery on animal models, procedures such as gallbladder removal, stomach surgery, hysterectomy and kidney surgery were performed. It showcased how a surgeon based in India can remotely control a surgical platform located in another country 5000 KM away, through advanced connectivity and robotic technology.
India continues to face an uneven distribution of specialised medical expertise. While advanced surgical capabilities are concentrated in major urban centres, patients in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities may not always have access to specialists with expertise in complex procedures. Cross-border and long-distance connectivity could, in the future, create new possibilities not only for remote procedures, but also for tele-proctoring, mentoring and real-time collaboration between surgical teams.
Commenting on the landmark demonstration, Dr Vivek Bindal, Principal Director & Head, Department of Minimal Access, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery, Max Hospital, Vaishali, said, “Healthcare is entering a phase where expertise may no longer have to be limited by geography.
What makes this live tele-surgery particularly significant is that it brings together surgery, robotics, connectivity and international collaboration to test what is technically possible. Tele-surgery could eventually become a platform not only for procedures, but also for remote mentoring and proctoring, enabling specialists to support teams and share expertise across borders.”
Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Director – Hospital Operations & Chief Operating Officer – NCR Region 3, Max Healthcare, said, “At Max Healthcare, we continuously introduce the latest technological advancements for the ultimate benefit of patients at large.
As a recognised leader performing one of the highest volumes of precise robotic surgeries, our focus remains on delivering superior clinical outcomes. While cross-border robotic tele-surgery is currently in its trial phase, these successful research milestones are critical. They help us build a future where advanced surgical expertise is no longer limited by geography—ensuring patients in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, across state lines, and even internationally have better access to specialised, life-saving care.”
The cross-border live tele-surgery is an important step towards assessing the technology and feasibility before it can be considered for clinical use. Any future application will depend on the necessary regulatory approvals, clinical protocols and patient-safety requirements. Subject to these approvals, Max Healthcare plans to explore introducing tele-surgery capabilities across its hospital network.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.