Delhi cracks down on private schools over single-vendor diktats

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over single-vendor diktats being issued by private schools to students for the purchase of textbooks, uniforms and stationery items, the Delhi government has directed all private institutions to clearly disclose on their notice boards, websites, and in-house stores that parents are free to purchase these from any vendor of their choice.

CM Rekha Gupta said the government will not tolerate compulsory purchases and warned of strict action, including possible takeover of schools found violating rules.