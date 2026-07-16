Two law students sent to judicial custody over Supreme Court courtroom disruption



Seeking custodial interrogation, Delhi Police had submitted that it was necessary to ascertain the complete sequence of events, the intention behind the incident and the role of the accused along with the co-accused.

Police had also informed the court that certain pamphlets containing objectionable words were recovered from the possession of the accused. However, the source, authorship, printing, procurement, purpose and intended use or distribution of the pamphlets are yet to be ascertained.