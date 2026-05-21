Delhi court sends five accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case to judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent five accused in the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak case to judicial custody till June 2 and extended the CBI custody of one accused.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency’s plea seeking judicial custody till June 2 of five accused persons -- Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande. Judge Gupta also allowed five more days of custodial interrogation of the accused, Shubham Khairnar.

Meanwhile, the federal agency sought signature specimens of two accused—Manisha Mandhare and Shivraj Motegaonkar.