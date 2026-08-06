Delhi Court reserves order on cognisance of CBI chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its order on the cognisance of a massive 20,000-page charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against 13 accused persons in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta noted that the scrutiny of the charge sheet and accompanying documents has been completed. The court is scheduled to pronounce its order on cognisance, with subsequent proceedings and arguments on charges slated to begin soon.

The matter is listed for the pronouncement of the order regarding the cognisance of the charge sheet. All 13 accused individuals currently remain in judicial custody, with their custody officially extended up to August 10.

Digital e-copies of the charge sheet have been successfully supplied to all accused parties. The matter is listed for order on cognisance on August 7.