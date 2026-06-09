Delhi court rejects bail plea of NEET-UG paper leak accused Manisha Waghmare

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Manisha Waghmare, an accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, Waghmare's counsel argued that she is a certified education counsellor and receives regular income through counselling services. The defence contended that the CBI's allegation regarding a financial transaction was misconceived, claiming that around Rs 3.5 lakh credited to her account had come from the execution of a gift deed relating to ancestral property.