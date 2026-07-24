Delhi court denies bail to doctor accused in NEET-UG paper leak, extends custody of 13

New Delhi, India (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, who was arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta rejected Shirure's bail plea after hearing submissions from both sides and considering the material placed on record. The detailed order is awaited.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of all 13 accused in the case till August 6.

All accused, namely Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahalad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

While opposing the bail plea on July 16, the CBI said that the offence of NEET UG Paper leak is against the Nation; it damaged the reputation of the country, and several students committed suicide.

Shirure's counsel had argued that his role cannot be tested on the basis of the disclosure statement of Prahalad Kulkarni.

Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Neetu Singh opposed the bail by submitting that the offence of NEET UG Paper leak is not a simple individual offence. It is a serious offence which affected the students in India and abroad.

The CBI had also said that after the leakage of the examination Public at large got affected, and Several students committed suicide.

There were NEET exam centres in India and 14 other foreign centres. After leakage, the exam was cancelled. Rs. 600 crores loss to the government exchequer. This offence is against the nation, the CBI had said.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the case against Shirure was based solely on the disclosure statement of Prahalad Kulkarni and argued that his role could not be determined on the basis of another accused's disclosure statement. The defence further contended that there was no incriminating material against Shirure, that he was not a flight risk, and urged the court to grant him bail subject to any conditions it deemed appropriate.

Opposing the plea, the CBI submitted that the accused had "put a question mark on the image of the nation" and argued that Shirure, being a doctor, was fully aware of the consequences of his alleged actions.

The agency further opposed the bail plea on the basis of Shirure's alleged conduct, claiming that he had transferred the money he allegedly received to his sister, who had admitted the fact. It argued that if the money was legitimate, there was no reason for him to transfer it to his sister instead of retaining it, particularly as he runs a hospital.

The CBI also submitted that the accused were aware of the consequences of the alleged paper leak and claimed there were chats among members of the group and statements indicating Shirure's active participation. It further argued that Shirure was not facing any exceptional hardship, stating that his wife, who is also a doctor, was managing the hospital.

Opposing the bail plea on the grounds of the gravity and nature of the alleged offence, the CBI submitted that the paper had allegedly been leaked before the scheduled examination, following which the examination was cancelled, affecting several students.

"This is not a simple issue; it is a serious issue. It is a question of students, nation. He is a doctor; despite this, he is doing this action. The bail should be dismissed," the CBI submitted.