Delhi court grants bail to students, freelance journalists arrested during CEC protest

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday night granted bail to several students and freelance journalists arrested by the Delhi Police during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, while directing the jail authorities to ensure necessary medical treatment to those who sustained injuries.

In four separate orders passed between 9 PM and 9:25 PM, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar of Patiala House Court granted bail to the 17 accused who were produced before the court in connection with an FIR registered at Parliament Street police station.

The court directed that the accused be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond with one surety of the like amount, subject to conditions. It further directed that the accused be released immediately if their custody was not required in any other case.