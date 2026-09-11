Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to advocate in Satya Niketan collapse that killed seven

"A person who takes an old multi-storeyed structure on rent for the commercial purpose of housing students as paying guests, and who continues to operate that facility while structural work — including basement excavation and cutting of iron on the ground floor — is underway over the protests of the very occupants whose safety is in his charge, cannot, at this stage, be treated as being in the same position as an ordinary residential tenant who has no occasion to notice or act upon danger," it observed.