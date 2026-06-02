Delhi court allows NEET-UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav's plea for books to prepare for exam

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday allowed the application of NEET UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, seeking permission to have books to study for the NEET UG re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21.



Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande till June 15.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta allowed the application of Yash Yadav to have books in judicial custody.



Advocate Ambika appeared for Yash Yadav through video conferencing and submitted that he requires books for preparation of the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21.