Delhi Court allows CBI to probe additional NEET-UG paper leak suspects

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS): A Delhi court hearing the NEET-UG paper leak case on Friday accepted the CBI’s plea to expand its investigation and collect evidence against additional suspects whose possible role has emerged in the CFSL report, a lawyer said on Friday.
The development in the specially designated Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, constituted to exclusively deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected cases, paves the way for the CBI to dig deeper into additional suspects’ activities just before the now-cancelled May 3 NEET UG exam.
In its application, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that in the charge sheet, it had said that its investigation against some other suspects – apart from the 13 named in the set of charges - is continuing, the lawyer said.
The probe agency said its probe into the 13 charge-sheeted accused is over, but others still need to be checked in the paper leak case.
On Wednesday, the court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case.
On July 28, the CBI filed its charge sheet against all 13 arrested accused, alleging that confidential NEET-UG question papers were leaked before the May 3 examination through a network involving NTA subject experts, intermediaries, coaching operators and others.
The chargesheet claims that three NTA subject experts entrusted with translating, back-translating, and proofreading question papers managed to take confidential examination questions out of the NTA's office in Delhi by exploiting security lapses.
According to the probe agency, accused P.V. Kulkarni allegedly wrote down all 135 Chemistry questions and their answer options on small slips of paper and concealed them while leaving the confidential section.
The CBI said that there was no practice of checking or frisking experts while entering or exiting the confidential section of the NTA.
The Central probe agency alleged that another accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, used her familiarity with NCERT textbooks to reconstruct questions after returning to her hotel room. At the same time, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar allegedly noted down Physics questions in brief after returning to her accommodation.
The CBI has also flagged shortcomings in CCTV surveillance at the NTA office, stating that only 20-25 days of CCTV backup was available and that there was no dedicated live-feed monitoring control room for the confidential section.
The agency has cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in support of its case.
The 13 accused have been chargesheeted under Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238 and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The CBI had registered the case on May 12.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.