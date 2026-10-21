Delhi content creator faces police complaint in Agartala for mocking Northeast youth

In a significant development, Shokeen apologised after the offensive video surfaced on social media and earned him major backlash. In a Facebook post, Shokeen claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him. He said the man had previously worked at a friend’s cafe in Ahmedabad and described the exchange as a humorous video in which both people were joking. He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone.