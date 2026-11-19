The Delhi government has been asked to consider granting 15 days of special earned leave to teachers and other teaching staff deployed for the first phase of Census 2027, following their engagement in house-listing operations during the summer vacation.

The proposal was moved by the Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, which has sought the leave benefit for teaching staff assigned duties as enumerators, supervisors, charge officers, field trainers and charge clerks. The request has been forwarded to the Delhi government's Revenue Department for consideration.

Nearly 60,000 government officials, most of them teachers from Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools, were deployed for the exercise, according to the official communication.

The house-listing and housing census operations were conducted in two stages. In NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas, the exercise took place from April 16 to May 15, while operations in MCD areas were conducted from May 16 to June 14.

The personnel involved had to work throughout their summer break, including weekends and gazetted holidays, to complete the assigned work.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the State Level Census Coordination Committee on October 13, chaired by Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma. The committee recommended examining the possibility of granting special earned leave to eligible field functionaries, subject to applicable service rules and approval from the competent authority.

The Directorate has sought 15 days of special leave, citing the precedent of similar benefits extended to personnel deployed during Census 2011. The proposal is yet to receive final approval from the Delhi government.