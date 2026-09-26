Delhi colleges, universities to host voter enrolment camps for young electors on September 29, 30

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office will organise special voter enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the capital on September 29 and 30 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The camps will operate from 9 am to 3 pm and will focus on enrolling young electors in the 18 to 25 age group. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available with electoral rolls and Form 6 applications to assist eligible students with registration.
Students who have completed or will complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2026, and whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 along with the required documents. Applications relating to another district or Assembly constituency will be forwarded to the concerned electoral authorities.
The CEO's office has asked principals and heads of institutions to inform students about the camps and encourage eligible students to register. Officials have also been directed to maintain records of applications received and publicise the camps.
Why are the camps being held?
The initiative comes during the claims and objections period of Delhi's SIR, which began with publication of the draft electoral roll on August 31. The deadline for submitting claims and objections is September 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.
According to the latest data from the Delhi CEO's office, 1,21,224 Form 6 applications for inclusion in the electoral roll were received between August 31 and September 24.
The wider SIR exercise has also involved notices to electors whose records could not be linked to the electoral roll from the previous intensive revision or where officials found what they termed "logical discrepancies". The CEO's office said around 33.1 lakh electors had received such notices, including 13.79 lakh cases involving inability to establish the earlier electoral link and 19.33 lakh involving logical discrepancies.
The election office has said that receiving a notice does not by itself mean that a name has been deleted. Electors have been given an opportunity to submit documents and respond, with the final decision resting with the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer.