Delhi colleges, universities to host voter enrolment camps for young electors on September 29, 30

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office will organise special voter enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the capital on September 29 and 30 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The camps will operate from 9 am to 3 pm and will focus on enrolling young electors in the 18 to 25 age group. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available with electoral rolls and Form 6 applications to assist eligible students with registration.

Students who have completed or will complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2026, and whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 along with the required documents. Applications relating to another district or Assembly constituency will be forwarded to the concerned electoral authorities.

The CEO's office has asked principals and heads of institutions to inform students about the camps and encourage eligible students to register. Officials have also been directed to maintain records of applications received and publicise the camps.