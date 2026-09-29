Delhi colleges host two-day voter registration camps to enrol students before October deadline

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS): As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday launched a two-day special camp at colleges, universities and other educational institutions in the city in a push to enrol young electors in the 18 to 25 age group.
Booth Level Officers were present at these venues with electoral rolls and blank Form-6 applications to guide and assist eligible students in filling out the necessary forms.
Anyone who has completed or will complete 18 years of age as of October 1, 2026, and whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, could file Form-6 along with supporting documents during these camps, which will also be conducted on Wednesday.
The CEO’s office posted a series of messages on social media, sharing pictures from the camps held for young voters in different districts.
In one post on X, the Delhi CEO’s office said, “Special Camp for Young Electors organised at Shyam Lal College in District North East Delhi, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.”
“Special Camp for Young Electors organised at Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta Institute of Professional Studies, AC-65 Seelampur, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026,” said another post.
In South East Delhi, the Special Camp for Young Electors was organised at Acharya Narendra Dev College.
A Special Camp for enrolment of Young Electors was also organised at Janki Devi Memorial College, Old Rajinder Nagar, AC-39, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, said the CEO.
The Delhi election office said that citizens may also submit other claims and objections using the prescribed forms till October 30.
Form 6 is for new voters, Form 6A for overseas electors, Form 7 for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of names, and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC cards, or marking of persons with disabilities, an official statement said.
Applications can be submitted offline by handing them over to the electoral registration officer, assistant electoral registration officer, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or at designated polling station locations till October 30.
Online applications are also being accepted through the website https://voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET mobile app.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office has appealed to all eligible citizens to come forward and utilise these services.
The Election Commission reiterated its firm commitment to conducting a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process so that every eligible citizen finds a place on the electoral roll.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.