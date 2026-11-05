Delhi CM unveils statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherji at DU college on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled a statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji at the Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College in Punjabi Bagh West on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.
Speaking at the event, Gupta highlighted Mukherji's contribution to the country and recalled his opposition to decisions that, according to him, threatened India's unity and integrity.
"Today is a very important day, when the statue of respected Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji has been unveiled here. He is respected so much across the country that he was awarded the Bharat Ratna," she said.
However, he was not a Bharat Ratna recipient.
Recalling his decision to quit the government, Gupta said Mukherji had maintained that he could not remain part of a government that took decisions aimed at dividing the country.
The chief minister also recalled her association with the college during her tenure as the president and general secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), saying she shared a deep bond of affection with its students.
"I came to SPM College multiple times when I was the DUSU president and when I was the DUSU general secretary. Through various issues, I shared a deep bond of affection with the students here. The student union back then was also very active," she said.
Praising the college's women students, particularly those involved in sports, Gupta said they had remained aware of their rights and fulfilled their responsibilities with dedication.
She also extended her best wishes to the students, expressing hope that they would achieve their aspirations and goals.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.