Delhi CM unveils statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherji at DU college on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled a statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji at the Delhi University's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College in Punjabi Bagh West on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Gupta highlighted Mukherji's contribution to the country and recalled his opposition to decisions that, according to him, threatened India's unity and integrity.

"Today is a very important day, when the statue of respected Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji has been unveiled here. He is respected so much across the country that he was awarded the Bharat Ratna," she said.