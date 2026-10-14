Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to Mukherjee Nagar, asks officials to solve students' problems

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to north Delhi's coaching hub of Mukherjee Nagar and instructed officials to address issues faced by students, an official statement said on Wednesday.
During her visit on Tuesday evening, Gupta sat with the students residing in the area at a tea stall and discussed problems faced by them, including high paying guest (PG) accommodation rents, women's safety, lack of suitable libraries and other basic amenities, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The students said many of them live in private PGs or rented rooms due to the non-availability of adequate hostels, according to the statement.
The chief minister directed the officials and local public representatives to give serious attention to the problems raised by the students and ensure necessary action, the statement said.
She said the youth coming to Delhi for education from different states are part of the capital's family and it is the government's responsibility to provide a suitable environment and facilities for their studies.
Gupta directed the officials to look into the condition of the libraries in the area. She also asked the local MLA and officials to identify suitable spaces like community buildings that can be developed into a free library, the statement said.
She said her government is working on a paying guest (PG) accommodation policy to solve the problems of high rent and lack of suitable residential spaces faced by the students.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.