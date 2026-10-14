Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to Mukherjee Nagar, asks officials to solve students' problems

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to north Delhi's coaching hub of Mukherjee Nagar and instructed officials to address issues faced by students, an official statement said on Wednesday.

During her visit on Tuesday evening, Gupta sat with the students residing in the area at a tea stall and discussed problems faced by them, including high paying guest (PG) accommodation rents, women's safety, lack of suitable libraries and other basic amenities, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The students said many of them live in private PGs or rented rooms due to the non-availability of adequate hostels, according to the statement.