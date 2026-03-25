Delhi hosts first International Film Festival with star-studded opening at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday, inaugurated the red carpet event of International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

IFFD 2026 opened to a full house, marking a high-energy start to one of the capital's largest cinematic gatherings.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable Bollywood dignitaries, including Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, among other cinema stalwarts.

The inaugural lamp was lit by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ministers Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, along with actors Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut and Sharmila Tagore, and other dignitaries, marking the formal opening of IFFD 2026.

The ceremony began with a tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, setting a distinctly cultural tone for the evening and grounding the festival's opening in a moment of national reflection.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, recognising their enduring contributions to Indian cinema.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Delhi is the heart of the country, a city that embraces everyone and carries both history and hope. With this film festival, we are not just hosting an event but shaping a new cultural identity for the capital. Cinema has the power to inspire, to connect, and to tell stories that become people's dreams. This festival will be a platform for new artists, filmmakers and especially women to showcase their talent. We are committed to making Delhi a true creative capital, known for its energy, stories, and spirit."

Kapil Mishra, Tourism Minister, Delhi, said, "IFFD was first envisioned during the budget discussions last year and has been realised under the leadership of the Chief Minister. We are committed to establishing Delhi not just as a political capital but as a cultural capital of India. In the coming years, we will take this festival to the next level with clear objectives to showcase how Delhi is utilising world-class infrastructure like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi and to position the city as a preferred global destination for tourism and film shooting."

The opening film, Sirat, directed by Oliver Laxe, brought strong international attention to the festival's first night. A Cannes Jury Prize winner and Academy Award nominee, the film sets a global tone for IFFD 2026, signalling the festival's intent to connect Delhi audiences with some of the most acclaimed contemporary cinema.

Day one stood out for the scale of participation, not just from the film fraternity but also from delegates, students, and cinephiles, signalling strong on-ground engagement from the outset.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, the festival will run until March 31 across multiple venues in the city. Along with film screenings, the coming days will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, and curated cultural events aimed at fostering dialogue within the industry.

With a strong opening day that drew both crowds and conversation, IFFD 2026 has positioned itself as a new cultural fixture on the city's calendar, with momentum expected to build through the week.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi and with KPMG as a knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while bringing film culture to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival features screenings, conversations, and industry engagements across venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences from around the world.

The closing ceremony will be held on March 31.