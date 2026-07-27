Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails PM Modi's measures to improve exam system

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed the measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the integrity, transparency and credibility of the examination system.
Along with a video message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "India's youth deserve a future built on fairness, transparency and opportunity. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji reaffirmed the Government's commitment to safeguarding the aspirations of every student through decisive reforms."
"From stringent action against paper leaks and stronger legal safeguards to a more credible examination system, expanded educational opportunities, and continued support for startups and innovation, the vision is to empower every young Indian and strengthen the nation's future," the Chief Minister added.
"The Jan Vishwas in Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's leadership is rooted in a consistent record of reform, delivery and decisive governance," Chief Minister said.
"With a landmark Bill on examination reforms set to be introduced in Parliament, fast-track courts, stringent action against paper leak mafias and tougher penalties, the Government is reinforcing the confidence of students and parents while strengthening the integrity, transparency and credibility of the examination system," she added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of a task force on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
Prime Minister Modi said that the report of the task force will be used for taking steps to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.
The decision to rope in Nilekani, who is the brain behind Aadhaar number, comes a day after a students' agitation against alleged paper leaks concluded following the resignation by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Apart from technology expert Nilekani, the task force will include former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena, an official statement said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.