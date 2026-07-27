Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails PM Modi's measures to improve exam system

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed the measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the integrity, transparency and credibility of the examination system.

﻿Along with a video message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "India's youth deserve a future built on fairness, transparency and opportunity. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji reaffirmed the Government's commitment to safeguarding the aspirations of every student through decisive reforms."

"From stringent action against paper leaks and stronger legal safeguards to a more credible examination system, expanded educational opportunities, and continued support for startups and innovation, the vision is to empower every young Indian and strengthen the nation's future," the Chief Minister added.