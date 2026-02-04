Delhi to offer annual aid for two LPG cylinders to ration card families



The Chief Minister said that this scheme is part of the Delhi Government's policy of targeted, transparent and accountable welfare. She stated that the prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family, as per the release.



All ration card-holding families in Delhi will be covered under this scheme, which is universal in nature and will apply equally to all ration card holders, irrespective of whether they use LPG or PNG for cooking. Financial assistance will be provided on two occasions each year, Holi and Diwali, regardless of whether a cylinder refill has been undertaken in the respective month.



At present, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹853 per cylinder. Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial assistance of ₹553 per cylinder, after adjustment of the ₹300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the Government of India, while non-Ujjwala ration card-holding families will be provided assistance of ₹853 per cylinder.