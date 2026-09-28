Delhi CM launches 'Udyog Mitra' portal for online licenses, NOCs; 50 services onboarded

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Delhi Udyog Mitra' portal under the ease of doing business initiative to bring various kinds of approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) under one umbrella.
The single window portal will promote ease of doing business and help industrialists and entrepreneurs apply for different licenses and NOCs through it, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.
More than 15 departments and 50 services have been onboarded on the platform. By next month, 21 departments and more than 100 services will be onboarded, he told reporters.
The portal will also provide necessary information to entrepreneurs and industrialists who will not have to make rounds of different offices to obtain permissions, Sirsa said.
Applicants will also be able to track the status of their applications filed through the portal. Grievances will also be lodged on it, the minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.