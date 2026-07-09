Delhi CM rolls out STEM lab, smart toilet at govt school

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated multiple Laadli Foundation initiatives, including an AI-integrated smart toilet, STEM lab, computer lab and smart classroom, at the Government Boys' Senior Secondary School, Shalamar village.
The facilities have been developed as part of an initiative aimed at improving learning infrastructure and providing students with technology-enabled facilities in the government school, officials said.
Gupta said she visited the school nearly a year ago and was dissatisfied with the condition of toilets and other arrangements.
"When I came here for the first time, I had left very angry after seeing the condition of the toilets and other facilities. Today, after one year, I am happy to see that this school has emerged as one of the best among more than 1,000 schools in Delhi," she said.
The chief minister said the school now has smart boards in classrooms, a computer library, a STEM lab and a modern toilet block with AI-based sensors that help maintain cleanliness.
She thanked Honeywell Technologies president Ashish Modi and Laadli Foundation founder Devendra Gupta for supporting the initiative and providing the facilities for students.
Gupta said the collaboration showed the importance of partnerships between the government and society in improving public services.
"A state cannot progress only through the efforts of the government. Society and people also need to come forward and take initiatives. Only when the government and society work together can the country and the state progress," she said.
Recalling her association with community initiatives in her constituency, Gupta said she earlier worked with local residents to organise programmes for children, women and youth, including distributing school bags and honouring meritorious students.
She said such efforts were aimed at supporting children and creating better opportunities for them, adding that she never imagined she would get the opportunity to contribute to government schools on a larger scale.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.