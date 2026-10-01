Delhi CM launches mobile app to enlist youth for bolstering Yamuna cleaning initiative

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched 'Main Bhi Yamuna Prahari' app at DU sports complex to enlist volunteers specially youth for cleanliness and conservation of the river.
Cleaning the Yamuna is not just government's responsibility and active participation of every citizen of Delhi is necessary to make this goal a public movement, Gupta said.
The chief minister said that on October 18, thousands of students from 30 Delhi University colleges will come together to take a pledge for the cleanliness and conservation of the Yamuna and become part of a public movement.
Delhi Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and Delhi BJP general secretary Mohanlal Gihara attended the launch programme.
CM Gupta said challenges like Yamuna cleaning can not be addressed through government efforts alone and require the participation of the society.
"Some everyday practices of citizens, often unintentionally, also contribute to the pollution of the Yamuna. Activities such as immersing puja material, flowers and garlands, damaged idols and other items in the river put additional pressure on the Yamuna," she said.
Along with large-scale work being undertaken by the government, changes in citizens' behaviour and sustained public participation are also necessary, she stressed.
The chief minister appealed the Delhiites to register on the 'Main Bhi Yamuna Prahari' app, become part of the campaign and strengthen the resolve to make the Yamuna clean, pure and free-flowing through the power of public participation.
Delhi BJP chief Malhotra said that after the formation of the new government in Delhi, work has begun on a comprehensive action plan, with the cleanliness of the Yamuna being given priority. More than Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for cleaning the Yamuna, he said in a statement.
Various projects are being undertaken to prevent major drains from discharging into the river and to treat sewage. The tender process for setting up sewage treatment plants at the outfalls of 22 major drains flowing into the Yamuna has been completed, and construction work has begun at 12 locations, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.