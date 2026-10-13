Delhi CM inaugurates school, technical training centres under Seva Sankalp campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated several education and technical training projects and laid the foundation stones for additional facilities under the Seva Sankalp campaign, with a focus on strengthening school infrastructure, higher education and industry-oriented skill development.
The projects include a newly constructed government co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka, a hostel for women students at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for the G B Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a Faculty Office Building at NSUT’s main campus.
The new government school in Sector 16B, Dwarka, has a capacity of 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12. It will offer Science, Commerce and Arts streams. The campus has 75 rooms, including smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a library and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab. It also includes facilities for sports, music and other extracurricular activities.
The women’s hostel at NSUT’s East Campus can accommodate 120 students. The facility is intended to support women pursuing higher education, including those who travel from distant areas to study in the capital.
The Centres of Excellence at ITIs are designed to provide technical training aligned with the requirements of emerging industries. The government is developing facilities at ITIs in Narela, Hari Nagar and Shahdara, with training opportunities intended to prepare students for evolving employment needs.
The initiative forms part of the Delhi government’s efforts to link education with practical skills and employment opportunities.
This report is based on inputs from ANI