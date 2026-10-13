Delhi CM inaugurates school, technical training centres under Seva Sankalp campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated several education and technical training projects and laid the foundation stones for additional facilities under the Seva Sankalp campaign, with a focus on strengthening school infrastructure, higher education and industry-oriented skill development.

The projects include a newly constructed government co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka, a hostel for women students at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), and high-tech Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for the G B Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a Faculty Office Building at NSUT’s main campus.