Delhi CM distributes bicycles to 1,400 girl students under Vidya Vahini scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday performed Kanya Pujan at a government school in Shalimar Bagh and distributed bicycles to around 1,400 Class 9 girl students, and said that in Indian culture, women are regarded as symbols of strength, knowledge, compassion and prosperity.

The distribution was held under the Delhi government's Vidya Vahini scheme, which aims to facilitate girls' commute to school and encourage them to continue their education.

Gupta said Kanya Pujan was not merely a religious tradition but also a message of respect for girls, equality and recognition of their importance in society.

She said the true spirit of the tradition can only be realised when girls have access to education, safety, confidence and equal opportunities.