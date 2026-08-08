Delhi CM distributes appointment letters to 187 MCD employees

New Delhi: Giving fresh impetus to the MCD's long-pending recruitment process, appointment letters were handed over on Saturday to 187 candidates by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta who emphasised the need to strengthen the civic body's workforce to improve its services.
The distribution ceremony took place at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in the Civic Centre.
Among the newly appointed candidates were 17 special educators, officials said.
"The stronger and more efficient the corporation becomes, the more directly Delhi's citizens will benefit through better, faster and more time-bound civic services," Gupta said.
She said the government was focusing on strengthening the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) through better infrastructure, technology, adequate manpower and financial support.
Gupta also launched a medical screening portal for the health monitoring and medical examination of children studying in MCD-run schools.
She said the portal would help make health monitoring more systematic and improve access to healthcare for schoolchildren.
Addressing the newly appointed employees, the chief minister said working with the MCD was not merely a job but an opportunity to serve Delhi's residents.
"Work performed with honesty, commitment and sensitivity will be your greatest achievement," she said.
Mayor Pravesh Wahi congratulated the appointees and their families, saying the appointment letters would bring stability and a sense of security to 187 families who had been waiting for the appointments.
He said the recruitment process was being taken forward for another 268 appointments, while requisitions for 168 posts had been sent to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).
He also said appointment letters were being issued to 92 multi-tasking staff (MTS) candidates on compassionate grounds.
The mayor said the MCD would also organise a programme next week on equal pay for MTS employees.
Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the corporation was continuing to strengthen its hospitals by adding infrastructure, modern medical equipment and new technology.
He said adequate manpower was as important as infrastructure for improving healthcare and other civic services and the appointment process would continue.
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, other elected representatives and senior MCD officials.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.