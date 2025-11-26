Delhi civic school principal suspended after harassment claims; probe underway

NEW DELHI: The principal of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Kishangarh, who was recently transferred to a school in Sultanpuri on grounds of alleged sexual harassment, was suspended from service on Monday, as per an order.

As reported by Aditi Ray Chowdhury, according to an order issued by the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, “the principal of MCPS Sultanpuri has been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending enquiry.”

Amit Kharkhari, Chairman of the MCD’s Education Committee, said the matter is under investigation and the committee is awaiting the enquiry report. He added that issues of this nature require strict action.

The accused, who earlier served as principal at MCD Primary School (Co-ed), Kishangarh, allegedly sent “obscene” messages to teachers subjecting them to “mental and sexual harassment”.

One of the teachers, requesting anonymity, said they had been enduring such behaviour for a long time. “He would send inappropriate messages and delete them quickly, leaving no proof. We managed to record the chats & share them with higher authorities,” she said.

Speaking on workplace harassment, Vibha Singh, Vice President of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said the policy must cover not just sexual harassment but also mental harassment, as such behaviour creates discomfort.