Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta opens Jan Kaushal Kendra in Moti Nagar to offer AI skill training for youth

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a Jan Kaushal Kendra and a Swayam Swasthya Kendra in the Moti Nagar Assembly constituency.
Both centres have been established through the efforts of the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation.
The Chief Minister said that, in the changing global landscape, connecting young people with modern technology and industry-oriented skills alongside traditional education is the need of the hour.
AI and digital technologies are creating unprecedented opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship. In this context, the initiative will serve as an effective bridge to make young people self-reliant and ‘future-ready’, she said.
MLA Harish Khurana, Umang Bajaj and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Jan Kaushal Kendra will provide thousands of young people an opportunity to learn about Artificial Intelligence and give a new direction to their careers.
It is not just young people; senior citizens and older adults are also coming here and making efforts to learn AI and new technologies. The Jan Kaushal Kendra in Moti Nagar may be small, but it is an important building block in laying a strong foundation for a much larger goal, she said.
She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, set out the goal of connecting young people with education and skills in Artificial Intelligence.
The objective is to equip young people with modern capabilities that will enable them to prepare themselves in line with the changing world and the requirements of the future economy, she said.
Inaugurating the Swayam Swasthya Kendra, the Chief Minister said that for any strong society, health is as important as education and skills.
Minister Rekha Gupta recalled the public life and commitment to public service of former Delhi Chief Minister Late Madan Lal Khurana.
She said the foundation's work in education, healthcare, and the welfare of weaker sections is a meaningful effort to realise Late Khurana’s dream of a ‘prosperous and empowered Delhi’.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.