Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hands over appointment letters to 1,368 newly recruited teachers

New Delhi, India (IANS): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has handed over appointment letters to new teachers at a programme held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, reiterating the state government's commitment to ensure bright future for all students.
A total of 1,368 teachers received appointment letters in this phase, including 1,015 TGTs, 236 PGTs and 117 music teachers, on Thursday.
The Chief Minister said the occasion was not merely about handing over appointment letters, but about further strengthening the responsibility of ensuring better education for lakhs of children and their families in Delhi.
"Delhi is a city of dreams for people who have come from different parts of the country, and every child studying in a Delhi government school is a child of Delhi," she added.
Ensuring better education, health and a bright future for every such child remains the government's foremost commitment, she said.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, senior officials of the Directorate of Education and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Chief Minister Gupta said the addition of new teachers would mean better academic support, guidance and new opportunities for thousands of students studying in Delhi government schools.
The recruitment drive is an important step towards filling vacant posts in government schools and strengthening teaching capacity, she added.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said the addition of 1,368 new teachers to Delhi's education family was not merely an increase in the number of appointments, but an important step towards strengthening the future of thousands of students.
"Our goal is clear: wherever a teacher is needed, a teacher should be available; wherever a subject expert is required, there should be a specialist teacher; and every child in Delhi should have an equal opportunity to receive quality education," Minister Sood added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.