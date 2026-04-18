From postal bribes to cyber scams, CBI’s twin crackdown spans Delhi to south India

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Superintendent of Post, Department of Post, in New Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainants, an official statement released on Saturday said.

The CBI registered the instant case on April 17 against the said accused.

"It was alleged that the accused Superintendent demanded an undue advantage of Rs 20,000 from the complainants to stop their Branch transfer and to sanction the leave of the complainants, it added. "After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 10,000 as a part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainants".

"The CBI laid a trap on April 17 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainants. The aforesaid accused person has been arrested," it added.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a major strike against cyber-extortion, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated raids across five locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including an Assistant Manager from IndusInd Bank, for their alleged roles in a high-stakes "digital arrest" scam that defrauded a senior citizen of over Rs 1.6 crore.

The crackdown follows a directive from the Supreme Court, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward the rising tide of cybercriminals exploiting banking infrastructure.