School cricket gets a boost as Delhi Capitals Cup returns



All schools will play in different coloured kits, and the tournament’s latter stages will feature live commentators, music and more, further elevating the experience for participating players and schools.



The first edition also demonstrated the tournament’s potential as a pathway for emerging talent, with two players going on to be selected for Season 3 of the Delhi Premier League. This year, the DC School Cup will build on that with the introduction of the DC Future XI, recognising standout performers from across the competition. Ten young players will also get an opportunity to experience a Delhi Capitals training session.

Speaking about the second edition, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “The first edition of the DC School Cup showed us how much talent and enthusiasm exists among young cricketers in Delhi-NCR, and the response made it clear that there was an appetite for a bigger platform. This year, we wanted to make the tournament bigger, but also make the experience more special for every child who takes part. For many of them, cricket is something they grow up watching, talking about and dreaming about, and we want to bring that world a little closer to them."



“Whether it is wearing special kits, competing in a proper tournament or getting a glimpse of what it is like to be around a professional team, we want to give young players experiences they will remember. The two players from last season’s School Cup who went on to the Delhi Premier League show what these opportunities can lead to, and we hope to create many more such moments through this year’s edition,” he added.