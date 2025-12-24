Delhi cabinet approves Rs 100 crore to rejuvenate water bodies for pollution control

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday approved an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the capital as part of a broader push to curb pollution and strengthen environmental governance, an official statement said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it said.

Announcing the decision, state Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the measures cleared by the Cabinet would lead to a "decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution" while helping create a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.