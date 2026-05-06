Delhi Cabinet approves pay hike for vocational and Samagra Shiksha teachers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet has approved a pay hike for vocational teachers and those working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, CM Rekha Gupta announced after Tuesday’s meeting.

The decision also covers teachers engaged at Special Training Centres, which bring children who have dropped out or never attended school back into the education system.

Around 1,131 vocational teachers in Delhi, who provide skill-based training across disciplines, will now receive Rs 38,100 per month, up from Rs 20,000–23,000 earlier. Similarly, salaries of teachers at 784 centres under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have been raised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,420 per month. These centres focus on educating out-of-school children and preparing them to re-enter mainstream schooling.