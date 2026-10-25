Delhi-Born engineer quits corporate world after personal loss, becomes author of 14 books

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) A friend’s sudden death at 35 pushed Delhi-born engineer Monica Saigal to quit her corporate career and start writing, a choice that has since produced 14 books, the Northern Virginia author said.

“I always wanted to write since I was about five years old,” Saigal told IANS. But she grew up in what she called “a very conservative, you know, Delhi Punjabi household, and our choices were doctor, lawyer, engineer, or marry rich.”