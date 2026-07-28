Delhi BJP chief slams Kejriwal over ‘double standards’ on Punjab exam paper leak row

New Delhi, India (IANS): Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Monday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of adopting double standards on the issue of paper leaks in Punjab and elsewhere.
Malhotra said while Kejriwal continuously provoked students protesting in Delhi over paper leaks, he chose to remain silent on exam irregularities in AAP-ruled Punjab.
The Delhi BJP President said Kejriwal’s latest claim that no examination paper was leaked in Punjab is the height of shamelessness.
The Delhi BJP President said that if no pharmacist examination paper or any other examination paper was leaked in Punjab, then why did it take Kejriwal and other AAP leaders 15 to 18 days to deny the allegations? Clearly, this is an afterthought by Kejriwal to save his government, and the people understand it very well.
He said, “For the past 15 days, the entire country has been discussing allegations that the Pharmacist examination paper was leaked in Punjab, and that examination papers had been leaked twice earlier as well.”
“There have been video news reports showing police lathi-charging students protesting across the state for demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister,” he said.
Students in Punjab have been continuously demanding the resignation of Education Minister Sardar Harjot Singh Bains, he said.
“However, while continuously provoking and attempting to turn the student movement in Delhi violent, Kejriwal remained indifferent to the demand for his own Minister’s resignation,” said Malhotra.
The Delhi BJP President said that after the student protest at Jantar Mantar ended last Saturday, ordinary students and journalists began repeatedly questioning the leaders who had been sitting on the protest site, asking them to go to Punjab and Karnataka and hold protests over the alleged paper leaks there as well.
Under pressure from the leaders of that “cockroach party,” a rattled Kejriwal shamelessly claimed that no paper had been leaked in Punjab and, instead, that his party’s government had stopped cheating.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.