Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra holds 'Yuva Samvad' with college students

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday organised "Yuva Samvad (Gen-Z with PM Modi)", in which around 50 young students pursuing higher education at various universities and colleges across Delhi, along with some parents accompanying them, participated, a party leader said.
During the two-way interaction, discussions were held on the development and expansion of universities and higher educational institutions in India between 2014 and 2026.
The participants also discussed the removal of certain unnecessary chapters from the curriculum and the inclusion of chapters of national importance. The students also expressed their support by signing alongside Harsh Malhotra, the BJP leader added.
During the interaction, the youth also shared their views on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held at Jantar Mantar, a Delhi BJP statement said.
"The youth termed the protest 'inappropriate', citing several reasons, and said that every movement should promote positive thinking that unites the country and society," it said.
They alleged that 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-national' remarks were made during the protest, which is not appropriate for the unity and social harmony of the country.
Malhotra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed significant expansion in the fields of medical education and healthcare since 2014.
"Before 2014, the country had 11 AIIMS, whereas today the number has increased to 23. Similarly, the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 766."
"The number of MBBS seats has also increased from 51,348 to 1,15,812, an increase of 64,464 seats. The number of PG medical seats has increased from 31,185 to 73,111. These figures demonstrate that today's youth have far greater opportunities in the field of medical education compared to the past," he said.
He added that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the youth of the country are confidently playing an important role in building a New India.
Interactive programmes like 'Yuva Samvad (Gen-Z with PM Modi)' provide young people with an opportunity to voice their opinions and openly express their views on issues related to nation-building.
Malhotra said that today's younger generation is aware and wants to express its views on every issue based on facts and reasoning.
"The ideas, energy and creative thinking of the youth will play a crucial role in fulfilling the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat."
He added: "Instead of misleading the youth or creating divisions in society, there is a need to move forward through positive dialogue and in the direction of nation-building. India's youth today are moving forward with the resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.