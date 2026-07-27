Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra holds 'Yuva Samvad' with college students

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday organised "Yuva Samvad (Gen-Z with PM Modi)", in which around 50 young students pursuing higher education at various universities and colleges across Delhi, along with some parents accompanying them, participated, a party leader said.

During the two-way interaction, discussions were held on the development and expansion of universities and higher educational institutions in India between 2014 and 2026.