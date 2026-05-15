Delhi universities to play key role in tackling urban issues, says LG

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who recently chaired an interactive agenda setting meeting, with the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Universities and Institutions of higher learning of the GNCTD, stressed on strong and seamless inter-linkages between the academia, society, government and the industry, that aimed at skilling and making graduates employable and entrepreneurs.



According to Officials of the Higher Education Department and Universities, the LG, who is also the Chancellor of these Universities and Institutions, at the outset advised that the students be sensitised towards the austerity measures required to be adopted vis-a-vis saving of fossil fuel, etc., by using public transport and car-pooling instead of private vehicles.



These, about three lakh students, could become ambassadors who could, apart from sensitising their families, also influence peer behaviour amongst their friends and social circles.