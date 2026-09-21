Delhi exhibition shows 10 neurodiverse artists at Alliance Francaise

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Art Sanctuary hosted an exclusive exhibition featuring the works of 10 handpicked neurodiverse artists from across India at the Alliance Française de Delhi gallery on Lodhi Road on Sunday evening, bringing their distinctive and largely self-taught artistic expressions to a prominent Delhi art space.

Each of the 10 artists has displayed three artworks at the exhibition.

ccording to Art Sanctuary founder Nidhi Gupta, most of the participating artists have received no formal training, with the exhibition aiming to encourage greater appreciation for their abstract approach to art.