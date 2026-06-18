Delhi archaeology department staff shortage as key posts remain vacant for 20 years

NEW DELHI: As key leadership posts remain unfilled for nearly two decades, Delhi’s archaeology department is facing mounting scrutiny over its staffing policies, recruitment practices, and conservation work. The long-standing vacancies of the Deputy Director and Archaeological Officer positions have fuelled concerns as a lot of administrative decision-making and archeological activities in the national capital are on hold.

The department, which reportedly had six technical experts in 2021, including an archaeological engineer, assistant archaeologist, surveyor and chemical assistant, now operates with only one remaining technical specialist, according to departmental records cited by employees.