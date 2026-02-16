Commuters advised to take metro as Indira Gandhi International Airport flags traffic disruptions

New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic.



"In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travelers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options," the advisory read.

Passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator recommended the Magenta Line for access to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3 or other available services to avoid inconvenience.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the advisory further read.