Delhi air pollution: Will schools close under GRAP Stage II? What parents need to know

Delhi's air quality entered the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on November 2, prompting authorities to activate Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 324 at 4 pm on Monday, up from 261 on November 1 and 117 on October 31. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the additional restrictions after forecasts indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the very poor category over the next few days.
The worsening pollution has raised concerns among parents about whether schools will remain open, whether classes will move online and when authorities may impose further restrictions.
Will schools remain open under GRAP Stage II?
GRAP Stage II does not automatically require schools to close or switch to online classes. The current stage focuses on measures such as controlling road dust, regulating diesel generators, discouraging private vehicle use and increasing public transport services.
The prescribed shift to hybrid classes comes under Stage III of GRAP. Under this arrangement, schools combine physical and online lessons, subject to the applicable government directions. Any change in a school's operating arrangements should be confirmed through official notices from the Delhi government or the relevant education authority.
What is GRAP?
GRAP stands for the Graded Response Action Plan. It is a set of emergency pollution-control measures implemented across Delhi-NCR in stages, depending on the severity of air pollution and forecasts of how conditions may develop.
The CAQM coordinates the plan with government agencies across the region. Authorities can activate measures in anticipation of worsening air quality rather than waiting for pollution to reach a particular level.
The four stages under the current framework are:
The AQI categories and corresponding GRAP stages are set out by the CAQM.
What changes under Stage II?
The latest restrictions require agencies to strengthen measures aimed at reducing emissions and dust across Delhi-NCR. These include:
Road dust control: More mechanical or vacuum sweeping, water sprinkling and the use of dust suppressants on roads, especially busy corridors.
Public transport: Increased frequency of Metro, regional rail and CNG or electric bus services.
Parking and private vehicles: Higher parking charges to discourage private vehicle use, alongside checks on polluting vehicles and valid pollution-under-control certificates.
Diesel generators: Tighter regulation of generator use, with provisions for specified essential and emergency services.
Waste and construction: Stricter action against open waste burning and stronger enforcement of dust-control requirements at construction sites.
Commercial establishments: Enforcement of restrictions on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries.
These measures build on the restrictions introduced under Stage I.
What are schools being asked to do?
Even when classes continue in person, schools have been directed to take steps to limit students' exposure to pollution and reduce dust on their premises.
A Delhi Directorate of Education circular issued on October 29, as part of the government's 2026-27 Winter Action Plan, directed schools to sprinkle water in open areas to control dust, encourage the use of public transport, expand green patches and maintain proper ventilation. It also asked school heads to implement applicable GRAP measures.
Under Stage II, there is no automatic shift to online classes. However, the situation can change if the CAQM escalates the restrictions or the education department issues a separate order.
Parents should check school communications for any changes to outdoor activities, transport arrangements or class schedules. They should also follow public health advice during periods of high pollution, particularly for children with asthma or other respiratory conditions.
When could schools shift to hybrid classes?
The next stage is Stage III, which applies when Delhi's AQI reaches the severe range of 401-450 under the current framework. Hybrid schooling measures are included at this stage, subject to the applicable directions.
Stage IV applies when the AQI exceeds 450. It brings stricter restrictions and additional directions concerning schools and other activities. The exact arrangements for different classes and districts depend on the orders issued by the authorities.
Delhi's air quality was forecast to remain very poor through November 5, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. That forecast does not itself mean that Stage III restrictions will be imposed. Any escalation will depend on updated air-quality assessments, forecasts and a fresh CAQM decision.