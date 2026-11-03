Delhi air pollution: Will schools close under GRAP Stage II? What parents need to know

Delhi's air quality entered the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on November 2, prompting authorities to activate Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 324 at 4 pm on Monday, up from 261 on November 1 and 117 on October 31. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the additional restrictions after forecasts indicated that air quality was likely to remain in the very poor category over the next few days.

The worsening pollution has raised concerns among parents about whether schools will remain open, whether classes will move online and when authorities may impose further restrictions.